Salvation Army kettle campaign underway

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

With the holiday season upon us, the familiar sight of Salvation Army volunteers with their donation kettles is returning to locations across Oshawa.

The Oshawa Salvation Army kicked off its annual kettle campaign at the Real Canadian Superstore at the corner of Gibb Street and Stevenson Road on Nov. 21.

Contributions made to the campaign will support programs such as substance abuse recovery, housing, job and skills training, and emergency disaster funds.

As the Salvation Army’s band played holiday favourites, Oshawa MPP Colin Carrie noted the organization assists many of those who experience difficult times during the holiday season.

“The kettle campaign is such a wonderful program,” Carrie said.

Oshawa deputy mayor and Ward 3 city councillor Bob Chapman said the impact of the Salvation Army is immeasurable and thanked them for all they do in the city and other areas in Durham Region.

Now in its 129th year, the Salvation Army’s kettle drive has a nationwide goal of $21.6 million fundraising goal for 2019.

Volunteers will be at various locations during the holiday season, with some able to take payment by credit or debit card.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

