Woman critically injured in crash north of Oshawa

A 43-year-old woman from Port Perry was critically injured after being involved in a motor vehicle collision on Simcoe Street North, north of Raglan Road in the City of Oshawa.

On Thursday Jan. 24 at approximately 8:28 a.m. officers were called to a serious motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles on Simcoe Street North, north of Raglan Road in Oshawa.

A red Toyota Rav4 was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street North when the vehicle lost control and crossed the centre line, veering into the northbound lane. In the northbound lane, the passenger side of the Rav4 was struck by a black Ford pick-up truck. The third vehicle was following the Toyota Rav4.

First responders attended the scene within minutes and provided medical assistance to the female driver of the Toyota Rav4. The female was transported to a local hospital, then air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Dt./Cst. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

