Oshawa man killed in crash

An Oshawa resident and physician was killed in a crash northeast of Bowmanville.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Regional Road 20 east of Darlington-Manvers Townline Road in Clarington.

The collision was not far from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and the border with the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to police, a dump truck was heading east on Regional Road 20 when it lost control and began to jackknife.

The attached trailer veered into the westbound lane and struck the oncoming vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The deceased was later identified as 49-year-old Dr. Ali Al-Beer of Oshawa.

Dr. Al-Beer had recently completed his term as chief of surgery at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Dr. Bharat Chawla, chief of staff at RMH, spoke highly of Dr. Al-Beer in a released statement.

“The Ross Memorial Hospital team is devastated by the loss of Dr. Ali Al-Beer. Dr. Al-Beer was an exceptional orthopedic surgeon – but more than that, he was a good, kind person and friend to so many here at the Ross,” Chawla said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

