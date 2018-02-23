WOLFENBERG, Sylvia Ellen

Wednesday, March 8th, 2017. Sylvia, in her 80th year, passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Wolfenberg. Loving mother of Paul (Charlotte) of Oshawa; Kevin (Jonna) of Niagara Falls; and Steven (Rosaleen) of Cambridge. Dear grandmother of Daniel, Dayna, Adam, Katie-Ann, Cassandra, Tyler, Rachel, Nicholas and blessed with 5.5 great-grandchildren. Sister of James Bowles (Cathy) of Mississauga, and the late Beverly Davis (Bill). A special thank you is extended to Dr. Kevin Corless as well as the caring staff of Lakeridge Health. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Relatives and friends will be received at Faith Lutheran Church, 44 William St. W., Oshawa on Saturday, March 18th, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Donations to the Lung Association of Durham in memory of Sylvia would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

