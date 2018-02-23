von Minden : Baldur (Bill)

Peacefully at Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (Perth Site) on Wednesday March 8, 2017. Bill von Minden of Westport in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Kay) Douds. Dear father of Sylvia von Minden of Vancouver, Wayne von Minden of Halifax.

Dear brother of Fred (Sieglinde) von Minden of Bowmanville, Christa Wonnacott of Toronto, Karin (William) Schlatter of Bowmanville. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Lillies Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street Elgin, Ontario K0G 1E0 613.359.5555 or at

www.scotlandfuneralhome.com

