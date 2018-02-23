NEALE, Jean ‘Jeannie’ Adell

In her 91st year, Jean Adell Neale, beloved wife for 61 years of Dr. John Hart Neale, passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Port Hope on Thursday, March 9th, 2017. She was the dear sister of the late Ruth Buchanan (late Bruce), Ruby McCready (Emmerson), and Dorothy De Lisle (late Godfray). Jean is survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a loyal member of the Canadian Federation of University Women (both the Etobicoke and Oshawa Clubs) for many years as well as an active supporter of the Big Sisters of Metropolitan Toronto. She will also be missed by two loving caregivers Patricia Lisecky and Christina Phillips. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, Toronto. Donations in memory of Jean to the Alzheimer Society or to a favourite charity would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

