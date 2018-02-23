MAYKO, Michael “Mike” Wasyl

(Retired 31.5 year employee of General Motors of Canada)

Suddenly on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Audrey for 60.5 years. Loving father of Stephanie and her husband Mike Mueller of Oshawa. Cherished and adored Grandpa to Alexandra, Christina, Angelica, Christopher, René, David, Mike and Serena. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 2:00 p.m., until time of service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Bethesda North Cemetery at a later date. Donations in memory of Mike to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

