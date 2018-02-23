TURPIN, Ralph Sidney

Peacefully with family present, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Monday, February 27th, 2017. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Sleeman) for 56 years. Loving father of Lori Fera (Vito), Gary Turpin (Cheryl) and Sandra Thomas (Tony). Dear grandfather of Alanna, Jessica, Brett, Brandon, Evan and Jared. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, March 4th, from 3:00 p.m., until time of Memorial Service in the funeral home chapel at 4:00 p.m. Donations made in memory of Ralph to Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Care would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

