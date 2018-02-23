ROBINSON, Linda Elaine

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Wednesday March 1st, 2017. Linda, in her 69th year. Beloved wife of John Robinson of Oshawa. Loving mother of John Robinson and wife Annette of Bowmanville; Tracy Robinson and partner Greg Smith of Harwood ON. Dear grandmother of Natasha Robinson, Andrew Sim, Ryan Robinson and Ethan Robinson. Sister of Carol Deutsh and Lois McGary (Robert) of Whitby. Sister-in-law of Sharon Morrison and husband Neil, Brett Robinson and wife Sharlane and Lindy Tungatt and husband Ken. At the family’s request cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Linda to the Alzheimer Society of Durham can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

