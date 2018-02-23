BURLI, Brandon

December 9th, 1989 – February 25th, 2017.

Passed away suddenly in Ajax, Ontario at the age of 27. Brandon Burli is the loving son of Donald Jessome (Debbie), and Nina Burli (Stepdad Brian Ford). Loved fondly by devoted stepmom Diana Roeloffzen (Gary). Brandon, you will forever be remembered and loved by your brothers and sisters, Teddy, Nolan, Dina, and Wyatt Roeloffzen, Sierra and Payton Ford, baby Sammy† and Evan. Cherished and deeply missed by your grandparents Kay (John), Edward Alan Miller†, Sylvia Burli† (Antoine Gignac)†, Tino Burli Sr†, Ted & Miep Roeloffzen, Coleridge Ford and Mavis Ford†, Ruby† and George† . Forever remembered and missed by your aunts and uncles: Karen, Lisa†, Cathy†, Sonya Roeloffzen Stokowski, Andrew†, Ed, Joan, Becky, Lorraine (Wilson), Joe (Pam), Tina (Byron), Pam (Steve), Art (Rose), Tony (Collette), Tino (Cheryl), Richard (Jenn), Chris (Marianne), Kendra, and Doreen. Missed and loved by cousins, Riley, Ethan, Lorrie, Jeff, T.J., Jolene, Justine (Eric), Travis (Roxanne), Brittany, Adam, Courtney (Brad), Cobi (Adam), Christina (Ryan), Devon, Nicole, Raven, Dylan, Mya, Abby. Loved by special friends Ken & Sheila Seto, Mark & Pansy Runions, John Piggott†, and Julie McCleary and Niki Skillen. As per Brandon`s wishes, cremation has taken place and was followed by a Celebration of Life. Dear LORD, please hear our prayers and make a place in heaven for Brandon. Give us strength to push through the pain of our loss. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel about the passing of our son, brother, grandson and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pinewood Centre of Oshawa in memory of Brandon can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

With sincere sympathy, may the beauty of his life live on in our memories and bring peace to all that knew him.

