WELLMAN, Carol Ann Ruth

Unexpectedly on Friday, February 24th, 2017. Ruth in her 67th year. Beloved wife of John Wellman of Orono. Loving mother of John Wellman Jr. and girlfriend Sarah Lutz of Toronto; Terry Anderson and boyfriend Shawn Crawford of Blenheim; Curt Anderson and wife Leona of Oshawa. Dear grandmother of Brodie, Lindsey and Cassandra Crawford; Elliot, Elizabeth and Miranda Anderson. Dear sister of Sharon Beattie of London and of the late June Crocker and Paul Nelson; fondly remembered “sister” of Doreen Pollard of England. Sadly missed by her grand-dog Lord Rüdiger. At Carol’s request, cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are welcome to share memories at a Memorial Gathering to be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, March 4th, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donations in memory of Carol to Mill Stream Bible Retreat Centre, 880 Old Mill Rd., Omemee ON K0L 2W0 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

May the road rise to meet you, may the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. AMEN. – An Irish Blessing

