WINGROVE, Colleen Germain

Past President of Oshawa Seniors Citizen Centre and Parkview Place board of directors. Retired from Zellers after 28 years. Member of Simcoe Street United Church.

After months of battling cancer, our Mom Colleen has gone to a better place. No more suffering. No more pain. She was one of the most intelligent, courageous and strongest woman we ever knew and she will be missed by all very much. Mom loved her family very much and took every opportunity to let us know. Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved of wife of the late Ross Wingrove. Loving mom of Kathryn Ranger, Leesa Wagg, Lorna Wherry (late Chris) and Bill Wingrove (Maria). Devoted grandma of Luvera Ranger, Robert Ranger, Matthew Wagg (Kati-Beth), David Wagg, James Wingrove, Michael Wingrove and great-grandma to Kieran, Kaylin, John, Taylor, Morgan and Riley. Sister of Elsie Mooney (late Colin), the late Luvera Rondeau (late Peter), the late William Hilton (Dorothy) and the late Robert Hilton (Marie). Relatives and friends will be received at McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home Ltd., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday September 25th, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 26th at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Donations in memory of Colleen can be made to Bob Rumball Camp of the Deaf for Children. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Palliative Care Floor 4F for their exceptional care. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

