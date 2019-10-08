WANNAMAKER, Donald Roy

(Dairy Farmer and Millwright Madoc, ON. Longtime member of Trinity United Church in Madoc and Christ Memorial Anglican Church in Oshawa.)

Peacefully with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday September 11th, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of June and predeceased by Eula of 47 years. Treasured dad of Elaine (Allan) of Seba Beach, AB, Charles (Mary Jo) of Madoc, Dave (Marilyn) of Calgary, Ted (Laurie), Heather (Dan) and Brian (Kelly). Loving grandpa of Shannon, Ryan, Andrew, Sarah, Tricia, Michael, Kendra, Erin, Mark, Stacy, Sara, Nicole, Brianna, Ryan, Kristen and great-grandpa of Keegan, Holden, Ronan, Griffin and all the great-children of the Brough Family and honourary great-grandpa of Benjamin. Devoted brother of Earl and brother-in-law of Dawn Trotter. Predeceased by parents Roy and Annie. Don will be missed by extended family and friends. Don enjoyed volunteering with the Lakeridge Health Auxiliary, skiing with close friends, his church family and his many trips with June. Don was predeceased by his special four legged friend Mr. W. A Celebration of Life will take place at Christ Memorial Anglican Church (81 Hillcroft St., Oshawa) on Wednesday September 18th, 2019 at 12 noon with one hour visitation prior to service. Donations in memory of Donald to Christ Memorial Anglican Church can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

