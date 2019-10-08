Hill, Christine Alexina

Surrounded by her loving family, Christine passed away peacefully at Port Perry Hospital, Sept 13, 2019 at the age of 92.

Cherished Aunt of Janet and Marilyn Hill, and beloved sister in law of Joyce Hill. Predeceased by her brother Henry Hill (2005). Lovingly remembered by her lifelong friends Florence Hewitt and Edna Brumpton.

Christine was born in Toronto to John and Alexina Hill. She was a long standing member of St. Matthews United Church, Toronto, and 65 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Scarborough Chapter #231.

Thank you to the staff at Port Perry Hospital and West Shore Village for her care.

A private family service will be held at Prospect Cemetery Sept 18, 2019.

Online condolences may be made at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home Ltd. – Whitby ON

“Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near. And if you listen within your heart you’ll hear. All my love around you soft and clear. ” Author unknown.

