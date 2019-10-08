Jacques, Vaudré Pierre

Passed away at Lakeridge Health Ajax on Monday September 9th, 2019 at the age of 73.

Dearly loved husband of Gladys for 46 years.

Loving father of Danielle Ducheine and her husband Junior of Florida and Patrick and his wife Amoy of Ajax.

Dear brother of Arsène Jacques and his wife Anna of Winnipeg.

Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Saturday September 21st from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Then to College Park Seventh-day Adventist Church 1164 King Street East Oshawa on Sunday September 22nd where funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m.

In memory of Vaudré memorial donations to Wheels of Hope Program (volunteer transportation program of the Canadian Cancer Society) would be appreciated by calling donor services at 1-888-939-3333.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

