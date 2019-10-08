HURREN, Marylou Dale (née Robinson)

Marylou Hurren, in her 60th year, passed away in her sleep, at home, the pain and suffering ending on Monday, September 16, 2019. Marylou is now at peace. Beloved daughter of Helen and the late Orie Robinson of Nestleton. Loving sister of Barbara, Debbie and the late Gary Robinson. Marylou will be dearly missed by her best friend Paul Hurren (Mavis Bower). A graveside service will be held at Thornton Cemetery, 1200 Thornton Rd. N., Oshawa (905-579-6787) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Marylou to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

