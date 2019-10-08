STAPLEY, Harold George Leonard

Suddenly at his home in Oshawa, Harold, at the age of 77. Husband of the late Katherine (née Cousins) and fondly remembered by Juanita Williams and family. Father of Harold and his wife Nanette, Nelson (Leota) and Paul. Grandfather of James, Brandon, Nelson Jr., Shane, Jessy and Kayla and Great-grandfather of Michael, Jordan, Allyssa and Hanna. Brother of Ada, Gail, Gary “Butchie” and the late Carmen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St., E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) for a Memorial Reception on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. Donations in memory of Harold to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

