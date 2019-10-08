BROWN, Helen Thelma

Peacefully, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease, with family by her side at The Wynfield in Oshawa, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Nelson. Loving mother of Susan Brown of Brampton, Barbra Brown of Courtice, Wendy Spiers-Lodge (Larry Lodge) of Lakehurst and the late Beverly Smith (Doug). Dear grandmother of Rebecca Smith (Brian), Riley Spiers (Bronwen), Gavin Spiers (Amanda) and Jacob Brown (Kristina), and great-grandmother of Julian, Maya, Joshua, Benson, Brynlee and Mackenna. Sister of Dan Corby of Toronto, Sandra Jeffreys of Haliburton, John Corby of Buckhorn and the late George Corby and Ruth McFarland. Daughter of the late George and Adelaide Corby. The family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring staff at The Wynfield for their incredible love, kindness and care for Helen, and a huge thank you for the loving support to her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905) 433-5558 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Port Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region or to Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

“Helen touched the hearts of all who knew her.”

