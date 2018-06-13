Wild motorcycle chase leads to tasing and arrest

A 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges after deliberately crashing his motorcycle into a police officer, and fighting with officers before being tased.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on June 6, when officers spotted the suspect riding his motorcycle at Simcoe Street and Niagara Street. According to police, the man was wanted in connection to an incident last month where he was also driving his bike erratically and almost hit a pedestrian.

This time around, when police attempted to follow the man, he drove off into oncoming traffic. When officers tried to pull him over, he accelerated, hitting the cruiser and officer. After hopping the curb and driving on the sidewalk to avoid police, the man lost control of his bike and crashed.

When officers went to arrest him, he began punching the officer before a taser was used to subdue him. Several officers received minor injuries during the incident.

The 27-year-old of Renaissance Drive in Oshawa is now charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assaulting a police officer, assault with intent to resist, and assaulting a police officer with a weapon. He was also charged with a number of violations under the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

