Two pedestrians struck at Ritson Road intersection

Two people were hurt after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ritson Road South and Dean Avenue over the weekend.

On June 9 at around 1 a.m., police were called to the intersection after reports of a Honda Civic, driving southbound on Ritson Road, had hit two pedestrians, a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

Following the collision, several individuals stopped to render assistance to the pedestrians, including the 72-year-old driver of the Honda, who remained on scene.

Paramedics attended the scene and provided medical assistance to the 28-year-old man before he was transported to a Toronto area trauma center where he is currently listed in stable condition. The 27-year-old female suffered only minor injuries.

Members of the DRPS Traffic Services Branch, Collision Investigation Unit, attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Constable Lemanis of the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5272.

