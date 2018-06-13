Lindsey Park to represent Durham at Queen’s Park

PC Party candidate Lindsey Park took the Durham Riding, which includes portions of Oshawa north of Taunton Road, by 9,320 votes over NDP candidate Joel Usher, while Liberal incumbent MPP Granville Anderson finished a distant third with 10,235 votes.

Park told The Oshawa Express she is going to be “Durham’s representative in Queen’s Park, not Queen’s Park representative in Durham.”

Park who won the nomination for the riding when Patrick Brown was still leader, says her party has been through ups and downs but she always knew the PCs would score a majority.

“It hasn’t changed,” she says.

A lawyer by trade, Park says she believes Conservatives resonated with voters in Ontario because it was time for change, and her party was the only one that could provide “the change they were looking.”

Park says the public will be hearing more about the PC’s plan for the province in the coming weeks, but for her a top priority will be addressing the issue of affordability.

