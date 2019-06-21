Wave of vandalism in Oshawa, Courtice

Police are looking for suspects after several incidents of graffiti were reported on buildings and vehicles in Courtice and Oshawa.

Between May 5 and June 17, five incidents of graffiti were reported.

According to police, the graffiti has mostly taken place at schools, including an elementary and high school on Nash Road in Courtice and a private high school on Leland Road in Oshawa.

There were also reports of graffiti on vehicles on Trulls Road in Courtice and at the school in Oshawa.

The school buildings and vehicles were spray painted with profane symbols, drawings and words.

The graffiti has typically appeared overnight and police believe they are all related. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1606.

