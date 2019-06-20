Evening construction work starting on Simcoe Street

A portion of Simcoe Street is about to have a bit of a face lift, as overnight work is beginning soon on the major city road.

Construction is scheduled to begin on June 24 and should be completed by Aug. 30.

There will be lane restrictions for the duration of the project, and overnight work will take place on weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

The road work will take place just north of Robert Street to Russet Avenue.

Road resurfacing work includes curb and gutter replacements, sidewalk replacements and paving.

Region staff say overnight work will minimize impact on traffic and local businesses, while protecting worker safety.

Access to local businesses will be maintained during business hours.

The region is asking drivers to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews.

For more information about regional construction, design and environmental assessment projects, visit durham.ca/WorksProjects

