WARD, Norman Edgar

January 13 1919 – January 14 2017

At his residence in Oshawa, Norm put down his golf clubs, curling broom, tennis racket and garden tools for the last time (his tomatoes were awesome!). A lifelong resident of Oshawa, Dad served in WW2 with the RCAF and wore many hats during his career as an entrepreneur owning several businesses over his lifetime. Beginning in the early 1950’s, Norm introduced cottaging to more than a few generations. A long time Beech Lake cottager, friends and family learned the joys of the woods and water, corn roasts and card games, boats and bonfires. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Virgie Trotter and his sister Glenda Taylor. Left to cherish his memory are daughter Janet (Charles O’Neil) of Haliburton, grand-daughter Eliza O’Neil (James Galea) of Toronto, grandson Scott O’Neil and great grandchildren Gabrielle and William of the Gold Coast Australia, sister Velma Ward, niece Deborah (Ian Hancock) of Dorchester as well as his dear friend and companion Barb Farrell. According to Norm’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial reception will be held on Monday January 23rd 2017 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home Ltd., 152 King St. East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Norm to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

