DALE, Dorothy Chadwell (nee Moon)

October 28, 1925 – January 12, 2017

Passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour with her loving family by her side. Dorothy Dale, in her 92nd year. Sharing 69 years of a loving marriage with the late Denzil “Danny” Dale. Devoted mother to Sharon Perkins (Larry), Joy Brown (Gord) and Japhia Scott (John). Cherished grandma to Rob Perkins (Sharon), Christopher Brown (Stephanie) and Daniel Scott. Great-grandma to Victoria and Joshua. Dearly loved aunt to Marilyn, John, David, Carol, Jane, Paul and their families. Predeceased by her brother Robert “Robbie” Moon and his wife Dorothy. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 300 Rossland Rd. E., Oshawa, on Monday, January 16th, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. A private family interment will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations made in memory of Dorothy to Calvary Baptist Church, Carriage Country Baptist Church or Gideon Memorial Bible Plan would be appreciated and may be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E. Oshawa (905-433-5558). The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the outstanding loving care Mom received at Sugar Trail Hillsdale Terraces. Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

“She didn’t just love living; she lived, loving.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

