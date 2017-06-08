Final report recommends five wards for Oshawa

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The final report in Oshawa’s ward boundary review is in and when it comes before councillors in a special meeting next week they are left to choose from two options, both of which consist of five wards.

The recommendations, released late Thursday, are made by consultants Watson and Associates along with Robert Williams, and are the culmination of a lengthy consultation process and a series of public open houses that saw options for 10 and mixed-ward systems presented.

According to the report, the five-ward system was the best option.

“Both Options presented effectively address the expectations for a successful ward system identified in the Guiding Principles by providing wards that are reasonably balanced in population now and over the next three elections,” the report reads. “While accommodating a significant geographic community of interest (rural Oshawa) and the diverse urban neighbourhoods across the City.”

Councillors will make a decision on the final system during a special meeting on June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

