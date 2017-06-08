McRAE, KATHLEEN ANN

Kathleen Ann McRae peacefully departed for home from Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 in her 65th year. Predeceased by parents Walter James and Ann McRae. Lovingly remembered by her sons Benjamin Ross Carl (Mishelle) Brydges of Roberts Creek, BC; James Ryan Brydges and Jordan Bruce Brydges, (Michelle Longhurst) of Peterborough and by their father Bruce Carl Brydges of Florida. Loving grandmother of Jimi and Miceala. Fondly remembered by her sisters Janice (Eric) Brydges, Barbara Sharp and by her extended family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 from 12 noon until the service time in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow. Donations in memory of Kathleen to the Palliative Care Ward via The PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

