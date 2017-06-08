LEE, James ‘Jimmy’ Wai

Passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, January 9th, 2017. Jimmy was in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Ruby (née Chin). Loving father of Nancy Lee-Olender and husband Steve, Susan Lambert and husband Paul. Cherished Gong Gong of Ryan, Rebecca, Alexander and Michael. Predeceased by his siblings Chow, William, Anna, Harry and Phillip. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, January 13th, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. until the sharing of Memorial Tributes beginning at 6:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Jimmy to the Durham Region Humane Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

