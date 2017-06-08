TRAIL, Bradly Keith

(Employee of TW Distribution Centre)

Suddenly at his home in Oshawa on Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at the age of 55. Will always be loved by Melody Murakami. Father of Keith, Brandon and predeceased by his son Joseph. Fondly remembered by Jasmine and husband James Black and their family Jayce and Jade. Will be lovingly remembered by his three grandchildren. Brother of Brian, Barry and Brenda. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Donations in memory of Brad to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

