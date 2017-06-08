SCOTT, Frederick “Fred” Norbert

Peacefully surrounded by family at home on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the age of 61. Beloved partner of Pat Hepburn. Loving step-father to Marsha Hepburn, Kevin Hepburn (Lynne), Stacy Hepburn (Aaron Opferkuch) and Kyle Hepburn. Adoring Papa of Harlee Smith, Ethan Opferkuch, Olivia and Avery Hepburn. Dear brother of Lil “Theresa”, Gertrude, Edie, Mary, Janet, Madeline, Maureen, Debbie, Dennis, and the late Jean, Raymond, George and Tom. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) for Memorial Visitation on Thursday, January 12th, 2017, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 13th, at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Fred to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

