van der DUIM,Pieter

(Retired employee of General Motors)

Peacefully at his home in Oshawa on Sunday January 8th, 2017 at the age of 96. Predeceased by his wife Angelique (nee Rink). Loving father of Wilhelmina (Willie) and her husband John Kellam, Stella Kranz, Peter and his wife Sharon van der Duim. Cherished Opa to his grandchildren: Jason and his wife Fiorella Kellam, Shawn and his wife Kristen Kellam, Jeffrey and his wife Kim Kellam, Reese Kranz, Michael van der Duim, Andrew and his wife Tammie van der Duim, Nick van der Duim and his partner Ashley Hensman, Emily van der Duim and her partner Tyler Cooper, and also Opa to his great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Jordis, Skylar, Harper, Rylie, Asher and Paige. Predeceased by Henk, Rinske, and Sietze van der Duim. Lovingly remembered by his cousin Ida Strik and her family in Holland. Fondly remembered by sisters-in-law Tini Thomsit, Anne Rink, and their families, and the Cole, LeBreton, and Marshall families. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD, 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. A complete service will be held in the chapel on Thursday January 12th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Pieter may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Fung, the staff at CCAC and Stella for her care and devotion. Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

