KNAPP, Rose Marie May

Peacefully at Extendicare Oshawa on Friday, December 23rd, 2016. Rose Marie, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Knapp. Loving mother of Susan Edler and partner John Clarke of Oshawa, Karen Lewis and husband Gary of Valencia, and Penny Knapp of Toronto. Dear grandmother of Kristin Robinson and husband Jim and of Paul Edler; great-grandmother of Aidan and Elizabeth Edler. Fondly remembered sister of Betty McFaul, Bessie Durno and the late Josie Hicks, Edie Smith and Irene Kondyjowski. Former grandmother-in-law of Victoria. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial and reception to follow. Donations in memory of Rose Marie to the Humane Society of Durham Region or to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com

