GRAHAM, Gilmour Kennedy

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Gilmour Kennedy Graham, on December 31 2016 at the age of 76 years. Cherished son of the late William and Grace Graham, beloved husband of the late Marjorie Graham (nee: Lutton), devoted and loving father of his sons Jason (wife Teresa) and Kevin, loving grandfather of Mitchell and Nathan. Gil will be dearly missed by his extended family and his many dear friends. Gil retired from General Motors some time ago but was still active through the retirees. He also was involved in the past with Minor Hockey, Sports Hall of Fame, Kinsmen and Legion 637. Gil was a dedicated hockey fan and his love of the sport continued to bring him joy even after his boys hung up their skates. He was a proud grandpa by being able to watch his grandsons play the sport he loved so much. A special “Thank you” to the critical care unit station #3 staff for making him comfortable in his last moments. Resting at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME 124 King Street East Oshawa (905) 433-4711, visitation will be Sunday January 8th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday January 9th at 1pm. Donations are gracefully accepted to the Diabetes Society and the Canadian Cancer Society. To place condolences please visit www.armstrongfuneralhome.net .

