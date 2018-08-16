VICE, Evelyn Pearl

With sadness we announce the passing of Evelyn Vice at Hillsdale Estates on March 14th, 2018 in her 102nd year. Evelyn is survived by her sister Gladys Henry of Victoria BC, her sons Ken (Jane) and Peter (Lynne Snoddon) and her grandchildren Katie Trierweiler (Grant), Erin Anders (Jake), Kendra (Cory) and Shelby. Evelyn is predeceased by her husband Howard “Buzz” Vice and her granddaughter Julie Hagel (Kyle). Thank you to the caring staff at Hillsdale Estates. Donations in memory of Evelyn to ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

