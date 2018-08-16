RIORDAN, Margaret “Peggy” Rita (née Heffer)

Peacefully in Ottawa on Friday March 16th, 2018, Peggy was in her 95th year and spent all but her final few months as a resident of Oshawa. Wife to the late Joseph Riordan (1975). Mother of John Riordan (Mary Alice Hefford), Robert Riordan (Fara) and Maureen Riordan. Grandmother (Gran) to Ryan, Carly, Trevor, Kaitlin, Brady, Alanna, Joel, Tamara and Jaden and great-grandmother to Kiana, Juliana, Liam, Henry and Charlie. The last of her seven-sibling family, Peggy was predeceased by sister Helen Conway (Dermot), brother Joseph Heffer (Mary), sister Barbara Power (Jerry), sister Mary Alexander (Bob), sister Theresa Andrews (Bob), brother Michael Heffer (Helen) and sister Patricia Heffer. A pre-funeral wake will be held on Saturday March 24th, 2018 at 10 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am and a reception at noon, all at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1100 Mary St. N, Oshawa. Donations in memory of Peggy can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD. 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) directed to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca), the Acute Care for the Elderly (ACE) Unit at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital (Ottawa) or the Elizabeth Bruyère Hospital (Ottawa). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

