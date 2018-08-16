Sawyer, Leslie “Roy”

Roy Sawyer passed away in his 98th year at Hillsdale Terraces, Oshawa on Monday March 26, 2018. Among those left to mourn is his wife of almost 76 years Peggy (nee. McCallum), daughter Barbara (Peter) of Waterdown, Frank (Bett) of Fenlon Falls, Stephen (Debra) of Orono, Claudette (the late Michael) of Warkworth, Susan of Orono and her children Heather and Stephen. Son of the late John and Gertrude Sawyer, brother to Basil, Cyril, Donald and Iris. “Bumpa” to Heather (Mark) of Kalamazoo, Stephen, Jeff (Elaine) of Vancouver, Shawn (Cassandra) of Dubai, Scott (Melissa), Aislynn, Kristen (Darren) and Meghan (Cody). “Great Bumpa” to Rylynn, Hailee, Oliver, Alixandra, Nicholas, Samantha, Rebecca, Noah, Nathan, Harley, Chloe, Morgan and Justin. Roy led a very fulfilling life. He was a former player for the NHL Detroit Red Wings, Indianapolis Capitals AHL, a war time Naval Engineer on HMCS, New Glasgow and a 2 time winner of the Memorial Cup for the Oshawa Generals. Roy started with McCallum Automobile Transport, eventually becoming head of Prairie and Atlantic Auto. Always wanting to farm, he and his family founded Sawmac Farms in Orono, where they raised beef and hogs for over 25 years. Roy later returned to Oshawa where he had been a long time member of Kiwanis, Oshawa Golf Club and Wedgwood Fishing Club. One time president of Oshawa Crushmen Jr. B Hockey Club, St. George’s Church and the Oshawa Shriners Club. Hillsdale has provided excellent care to Roy for the last few years. Family and Friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Roy’s Life on Saturday April 21, 2018 from 1-4pm at 700 Wilson Road North, Oshawa. If so desired, memorial donations made to the Oshawa Humane Society, the JUMP START Program initiated by Canadian Tire in aide of providing sporting equipment to young people, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.armstrongfh.ca

