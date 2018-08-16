SHINGLER, Maryann (née Kalynko)

Suddenly at home on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in her 70th year. Loving wife of Roger. Treasured mom of John and his wife Janna, and Krystalann and her husband Ted. Cherished grandmother of Brooke. Sister of Mike and his wife Barb Kalynko, Gary and his wife Judy Kalynko. Maryann will be missed by extended family and friends. In Maryann’s spare time she enjoyed helping her daughter Krystalann with dressage. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday, March 12th from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. A service will be held on Tuesday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Nativity of St. Mary, 261 Bloor Street, Oshawa. Donations in memory of Maryann to Canadian Diabetes Association or Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

