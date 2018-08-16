SELL, Hillard Martin

(Retired 35 year employee of General Motors of Canada)

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the age of 70. Born in Pembroke, Hillard was the son of the late Martin and Aurelia Sell. Loving husband of Marlene for 47 years. Loving father of Todd Sell, Scott Sell and Ryan Sell and his wife Dana. Cherished Pa of Reid and Nolan. Dear brother of Ann Bell and the late Edward Stalkie and the late Ray Bell, Doreen McClennon and her husband Jack, Marie Fick and her husband Harry, the late Rita and her husband Gilbert Schroeder and the late Wesley and his wife Lois Sell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, March 15, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., and Friday, March 16, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Hillard to Canadian Diabetes Association or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

