SCHOO, Janna “Janny”

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Bert. Loving mother of Valerie Beckley (Rick), Jeff Schoo (Martha) and Denise Knight (John). Dear grandmother of Melaine, Tyler, Caitlin (Aaron), Nathan, Emma and Molly. A special great-grandmother for Lottie and Declan. A devoted wife, mother and nana, Janny will be remembered for her pioneering spirit and enthusiasm for all life had to offer. She was a kind volunteer helping those less fortunate and sharing her natural talent for sewing, knitting and crocheting. Private family arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Cremation. If so desired, donations in memory of Janny may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

