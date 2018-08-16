McMILLAN, Stella

(Retired Registered Nurse at Oshawa General Hospital and avid bridge player)

After a brief illness with family by her side on Friday March 2nd, 2018 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Stella in her 88th year. Dearly beloved wife of Earl for 66 years. Devoted mother of Paul McMillan and his wife Jain; Doug McMillan and his wife Sherri. Fondly remembered by her chosen grandchildren Alex and Mack and great-grandchildren Chaz, Trey and Kierra. Sister of John Wilkinson and wife Jean of Schenectady, New York, Margaret Bozic and husband Denny of Hilton Head, South Carolina and predeceased by Ruth Watson and husband Claude. Will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Glady and the late Fred McMillan. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday March 8th, 2018 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Carnarvon, Ontario. Donations in memory of Stella to a charity of choice would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

