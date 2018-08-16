VAN DE WALKER, Gordon Wayne

At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, February 19th, 2018. Gord, in his 70th year. Beloved son of the late Gordon and Eleanor Van De Walker. Loving father of Elizabeth Harrison and husband Darren of Oshawa; Kirk and wife Dana of Warkworth; Chad of Port Perry. Dear grandfather of Nolan, Zeb and Netianna; Sage and Ethan; Abbi, Rhianna and Zachary. Fondly remembered brother of Sharon Lawson (Bill), Art Campbell, Sandra Russell (late George), Gloria Vavasorri (Dan), Patty Robinson (Andy), Lois Robinson (Bob), Ronnie Gavas and the late Janice Van De Walker (Mike), Sheila Van De Walker and Teddy Van De Walker. Will also be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Gord to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

