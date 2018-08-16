ROBERTSON, Helen Elizabeth

(Dedicated 29 year teacher for the Durham District School Board)

On Saturday, February 24, 2018, in her 86th year, Helen went peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Will be sadly missed by her sister Shirley and predeceased by brothers Alan and George. Helen will be missed by extended family and friends. A Memorial Service at Harmony Road Baptist Church will be held at a later date. Interment at Baysville Community Cemetery, Dwight, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harmony Road Baptist Church would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). A special thank you to the staff of Hillsdale Estates, Lavender Lane, for their care and compassionate support. Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

