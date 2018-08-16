HEWLETT, Mark Anthony Richard

Suddenly at home on Monday, February 19th, 2018, Mark passed away at the young age of 16 months. Beloved son of Jessica Ciehanskie and Michael Hewlett. Cherished brother of Jedidiah Hewlett, Jennifer Williams and Madison Mills. Lovingly remembered grandson of Sherry and Rick Ciehanskie; Joanne and Steve McAllister. Dear great-grandson of Alex and the late Marie Ciehanskie; Larry and Terry LaFrance; Scott and Loretta Hewlett. Nephew of Devin Ciehanskie, Justin Mitchell and TeJay McDonald. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Donations in memory of Mark to the SickKids Foundation or to Grandview Children’s Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

