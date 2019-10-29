Uxbridge man charged in Oshawa crash

An Uxbridge man was charged with impaired driving after a collision in Oshawa.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Durham officers responded to a serious collision involving three vehicles on Simcoe Street and Howden Road in Oshawa.

The suspect was driving westbound on Howden Road when he allegedly ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and struck a U-Haul vehicle.

The U-Haul vehicle lost control and struck a third vehicle. A hydro pole was also damaged during the collision which caused road closures and hydro outages affecting numerous residents in the area.

The suspect sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Uxbridge was charged with impaired driving.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Cst. Mayhew at East Divison at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2984.

