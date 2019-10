Position: C

Shoots: L

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 167

Birthdate: 2003-06-07

Hometown: Dorchester, Ont.

Brett Harrison was the Generals’ first round pick in the 2019 draft. He had previously played for the London Jr. Knights Minor Midget AAA squad, tallying 42 goals and 21 assists for 63 points in 33 games – almost two points per game. Thurs far in his rookie season, he’s tallied three goals and five assists in 14 games.

