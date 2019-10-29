Two Gens to help take on Russia

Oshawa Generals Allan McShane and Serron Noel have been named to Team OHL’s roster for the CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Noel will dress for Team OHL’s games in Kitchener, Thursday, Nov. 7, and London, Monday, Nov. 12.

McShane will be in the lineup for the game in London.

Noel is in his fourth season with the Generals, finishing third in team scoring last season., amassing a total of 81 points (34 goals, 47 assists) in 68 games.

Drafted in the second round in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers, he signed an entry-level deal with the club this past March.

Internationally, Noel has played for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, and won a gold medal with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

He also played for Team Canada Red at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Over the summer he was invited to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team’s summer selection camp.

He is returning to the Canada Russia Series after playing for Team OHL last year.

Drafted in the fourth round in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, McShane is in his fourth OHL season.

In 2018-19, he finished with career best numbers last season, appearing in 62 games, recording 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points.

To begin this season, McShane is currently tied for second in team scoring with 16 points in 14 games.

On an international stage, McShane has played for Team Canada twice. The first time at the U17 Hockey Challenge with Team Canada Black, where he earned a silver medal and lead the team in scoring.

He’s also played for Canada at the U18 World Championships, once again leading the team in scoring.

Before playing in the OHL, McShane represented Canada as a youth Olympian in Norway, winning a silver medal.

He also was an attendee of Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team’s Summer Selection Camp this past August.

A total of 25 players have been selected to represent the OHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series, including 15 players who will compete in both Ontario games.

In 16 years of competition against the Russian National Junior Team, the OHL has amassed a record of 25-6-1 following a 3-1 win in Sarnia and a 4-0 loss in Oshawa in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

