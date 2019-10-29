Oshawa teen stabbed in attempted robbery

An Oshawa teen received minor injuries in a stabbing incident before finding his way to the hospital.

On Oct. 21, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person in the area of Beatrice Street and Mary Street. Several teens were seen fighting and one had a baseball hat.

Upon arrival, police found three boys and one girl and approached the group.

One of the boys had blood on his coat and hands. After being approached, he fled on foot.

The chase went along Beatrice and north on the bike path between Mary and Simcoe streets before the boy was stopped and arrested.

Information was then received that a 17-year-old boy had made his way to Lakeridge Health – Oshawa with minor stab wounds before he was treated and released.

An investigation revealed the 17-year-old Oshawa boy was walking the area of Beatrice and Mary when a group of teens approached him and started attacking him in an attempt to steal his valuables.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old of Cobourg was charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old Port Hope male and a 17-year-old Whitby male were charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of dangerous weapons.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Cst. Noyes at 1-888-579-1520.

