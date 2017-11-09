UPDATE: Woman involved in Monday vehicle pile-up on Harmony Road succumbs to injuries

The 35-year-old woman rushed to hospital following a five-vehicle collision on Harmony Road in Oshawa on Nov. 6 has died.

Police say that 35-year-old Stacey Rinaldi of Oshawa succumbed to her injuries at a Toronto-area trauma centre yesterday.

The collision occurred ahead of the morning rush hour on Monday and involved five vehicles, one of them a fully loaded dump truck. The accident sent three people, including a two-month-old infant, to hospital while closing down one of Oshawa’s busiest roads in the midst of rush hour traffic.

The DRPS Traffic Services Branch was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.

Harmony Road was closed between Bloor Street and Olive Avenue for several hours following the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call D/Cst. Limb of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5226.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

