Torso recovered from Lake Ontario identified as missing Oshawa teen

Durham Regional Police have identified a torso recovered from Lake Ontario in September as that of an 18-year-old Oshawa woman who was reported missing at the end of August.

Police say DNA testing confirmed the torso belongs to Rori Hache, who was last seen Aug. 29.

As reported earlier in The Oshawa Express, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, a fisherman spotted a body part floating in the water near the Oshawa Harbour and immediately called police.

Upon arrival, the DPRS secured the scene and confirmed that a female torso was recovered.

Police have ruled Hache’s death as a homicide, the eighth in Durham Region this year.

In a post on the Finding Rori Hache Facebook page, Hache’s godmother, Krysia Meeldyk, thanked those who participated in efforts to locate the teen.

“I want to personally thank every person that reached out to help me in my efforts to bring her home safely. You really have restored my faith in humanity,” Meeldyk wrote.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Hache prior to Sept. 11, 2017. Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5407) or Det. Dorego (ext. 5319) of the DRPS Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous tips can be made to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

