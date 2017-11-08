Collision sends three to hospital

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A collision involving five vehicles sent three people, including a two-month-old infant, to hospital Monday morning while closing down one of Oshawa’s busiest roads in the midst of rush hour traffic.

The collision occurred on the Harmony Road 401 overpass at approximately 8:20 a.m. says Durham Regional Police Service spokesperson Const. George Tudos, who added one of the vehicles involved was a loaded dump truck.

A woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was trapped in her vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. She was then rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Another woman, along with her two-month-old infant, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The DRPS Traffic Services Branch were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision.

Harmony Road was closed between Bloor Street and Olive Avenue for several hours following the crash.

The Oshawa Express spoke with Susan Lee, who has lived just south of the collision scene on Harmony Road for nearly 50 years.

Lee says local residents have been asking for lights at the bottom of the bridge for years, but nothing has happened.

“They say it would be too dangerous because people are coming down over the hill and I guess they figure they’ll slam on their brakes,” Lee says. “But to me, people will know there are going to be lights ahead of time, and they better make sure they are ready, and maybe you’re going to have to slow down. We have other places in Oshawa where you have to slow down coming over a hill.”

According to Lee, the area is “getting worse all the time” for collisions, adding Monday’s was probably one of the more severe she’s seen.

With a number of seniors in the area, Lee says it’s also a dangerous spot for pedestrians.

Pointing to a mailbox on Tennyson Avenue, east off Harmony, Lee says if residents want to send mail or get on a bus, for example, they either have to attempt to cross four lanes of traffic or walk to the crosswalks at Olive Avenue or Bloor Street, the second of which she says is hazardous in its own right.

“It’s very dangerous because most motorists don’t expect to see someone crossing the road down there,” Lee says.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision but haven’t spoken with them to call the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520.

